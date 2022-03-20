Jordan: ISWG Refugee Response Coordination & Coronavirus Monthly Updates, February 2022

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between refugee sectors and provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Data Portal at: COVID-19 Inter-Agency Coordination through the Inter-Agency Coordination Interface at: https://iacu.tools/

A. General Updates

▪ Representing Jordan during an accreditation ceremony held in Paris, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), signed the Convention on the Recognition of Diplomas and Degrees in Higher Education institutions in the Arab and European States Bordering on the Mediterranean, which was prepared by UNESCO. It aims to strengthen international cooperation and student mobility in higher education and ease recognition of qualifications.

▪ The MoHE announced that teaching will begin in public universities and colleges on 27 February, and on 6 March in private universities and colleges. In addition,the MoHE announced that integrating e-learning in higher education institutions will be implemented in the second semester and emphasized that all mid-term and final exams for all degrees, specializations and programmes will be held on campus.

▪ The Jordan Ministry of Labour (MoL) Inspection Department developed the platform Hemayeh (Protection) to receive complaints from workers, including refugees. The platform serves to preserve the rights and obligations of the worker with the employer and to ensure the continuity and sustainability of working in the private sector.