Jordan: Investing in a water-secure future

Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. The country’s renewable water supply currently only meets about half of the population’s water demands, with groundwater being used twice as quickly as it can be recharged. A high rate of population growth and the influx of refugees from regional conflicts put additional strain on an already stressed water supply, while changing rain patterns threaten to exacerbate the problem. Sustainable and inclusive access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation services is critical to the country’s long-term stability and prosperity.

For nearly 70 years, USAID has partnered with the Government of Jordan to strengthen the Kingdom’s water security by expanding and rehabilitating water supply systems, training hundreds of water experts, and building and renovating water networks and water and wastewater treatment plants. Today, USAID continues this partnership by improving water and wastewater infrastructure, strengthening water governance, and promoting water conservation so that the people of Jordan have sustainable access to water in order to help build strong, prosperous communities.

KEY COMPONENTS

IMPROVING WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Efficient, reliable infrastructure is essential to ensuring long-term access to water and sanitation services.

USAID upgrades and expands Jordan’s water and wastewater infrastructure through projects like the Zara Ma’in Water Treatment Plant, the Amman Improvement Water Network, and the construction and expansion of the Tafileh and As Samra Wastewater Treatment Plants to increase the availability of drinking water and improve sanitation for millions of Jordanians.

STRENGTHENING GOVERNANCE

Jordan loses up to half of its water to non-revenue water – water lost to leaky pipes, theft, and under-billing. In order to reduce water losses and facilitate sustainable water management, USAID works with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to strengthen water sector policies, implement staff training and reforms for water utilities, replace old water networks and introduce smart metering and rapid leak detection.

PROMOTING WATER CONSERVATION

Jordan’s agriculture sector consumes over 50 percent of the country’s precious water supply, while contributing only four percent to the gross domestic product. USAID offers support services to scale up the use of water-saving technologies by farmers and households in order to conserve the country’s limited water resources. By promoting behavioral change among the public and policy makers, and partnering with the private sector, USAID is cultivating a renewed stewardship of shared water resources to ensure water remains available for the people of Jordan.