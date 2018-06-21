Jordan Inter-Sector Working Group Update - May 2018

This monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and up to the Humanitarian Partners Forum. It focuses on processes, rather than achievements. The latter are covered through separate monthly sector dashboards, available through the Inter-Agency Portal and at http://data.unhcr.org/jordan/sectors/

I. General / Inter-Sector Update

The 3RP 2017 annual report is finalized and can be found at https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/syria.

During ISWG May meeting, the Senior Inter-Sector Coordinator briefed on the Humanitarian Partners Forum (HPF) meeting held on 21 May with particular focus on ISWG’s recommended action points made to the members of the HPF in response to the challenges raised by the ISWG in consultations with the NGO’s on project approval. Such recommendations aim to support and advocate to the different stakeholders and reinforce the existing and constructive synergies. The consequences of underfunding was again emphasized as some sectors, such as basic needs, health, and shelter, still need attention and donors’ support.

The monitoring dashboards for all refugee sectors have been updated with the latest information from the implementing partners – http://scs.raisunhcr.org and also the regular communication with the regional office on the Jordan 3RP indicators has been maintained with the monthly reporting.

The Financial Tracking System (FTS) for the submission of the First Quarter 2018 report on funds received during the mentioned period: for refugees are $197m out of $744m (26%) and for resilience $60m out of $298m (20%).