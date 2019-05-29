Jordan Inter-Sector Working Group Update - March 2019

This monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and up to the Humanitarian Partners Forum. It focuses on processes, rather than achievements. The latter are covered through separate monthly sector dashboards, available through the Inter-Agency Portal and at http://data.unhcr.org/jordan/sectors/

I. General / Inter-Sector Update

During the March HPF retreat, the Inter-Sector Working Group [ISWG] made a presentation on possible key elements of the future Jordan Response Plan [JRP] including new structure, new vulnerability assessment methodology, regrouping sectors and defining some as cross-cutting, new prioritization criteria that enhances national capacities, environmental and gender markers, and enhancing participation, which were also presented during the 2019 JRP launch by the Jordanian government.

In the March meeting, the ISWG updated on the Inter-Agency appeal of the 2019 JRP. Sector leads are currently working with the Inter-Sector Coordinator on finalizing their financial requirements and their input of planning activities onto the ActivityInfo database. In addition, the process of Jordan Humanitarian Fund [JHF] allocation was shared, during which sectors were requested to provide their priorities, justification and geographical focus.

The Sector Gender Focal Point Network [SGFPN] discussed the implementation of the Gender with Age Marker [GAM] and other gender-related initiatives in the Basic Needs sector in March.