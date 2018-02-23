23 Feb 2018

Jordan Inter-Sector Working Group Update - January 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jan 2018
This monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and up to the Humanitarian Partners Forum. It focuses on processes, rather than achievements. The latter are covered through separate monthly sector dashboards, available through the Inter-Agency Portal and at http://data.unhcr.org/jordan/sectors/

I. General / Inter-Sector Update

The Financial Tracking System (FTS) report for the fourth quarter 2017 has been finalized. In 2017, the Refugee component is reportedly funded by 76% (comparatively to 94% in 2016). In 2017, the critical decrease of funds is observed in Health, Shelter, WASH and Education sectors. The Resilience component was funded 23% only (started financial tracking in 2017).

