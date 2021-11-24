Jordan Inter-agency Programmatic Preparedness (5 July 2021)

Aim

The following are the outcomes of the inter-agency Programmatic Preparedness exercise held with 45 UN, INGO, and LNGO agencies from the humanitarian and development response at UNOCHA Jordan, 5 July 2021.

The exercise looked at impacts, good practices, and lessons learned from the previous two waves of COVID-19. With this foundation, it reflected upon scenarios ahead, and crystalized key operational and policy preparedness measures required to reach the most vulnerable, across nationality and status -- Syrian as well as Palestine and other refugees, stranded migrants, poor Jordanians, and inhabitants of informal tented settlements, among others --including in the case of a third wave.