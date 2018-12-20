Jordan INGO Forum Newsletter September - October | Issue 11

In this issue

Humanitarian Overview Partners activities in Camps Partners activities in Host Community Voice from Jordan Advocacy Changing the narrative

Humanitarian Overview

This fall, the situation in Rukban further deteriorated, with skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, increasingly precarious food supplies, concerning protection risks and dire living conditions. In October and December, UNICEF reported the death of children. With no certified doctor in the camp for an estimated population of 45,000, the lack of healthcare remained abyssal. The population continued to struggle to reach the UN clinic because of serious access and security issues within the camp, and only 209 referrals were reported for September, October and November to Jordanian hospitals. Ten months after the last humanitarian assistance, the long-awaited and tediously negotiated UN inter-agency and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy finally delivered food, health, and sanitation other emergency items early November. However, the amplitude of the needs and level of desperation are so blatant, that it is as crucial as ever to secure unfettered humanitarian access and a dignified long-term solution for the trapped population. The second convoy, notably for winterization, has not been approved yet.

Mid-October, the Jaber-Nassib crossing reopened for the first time since 2015. The number of refugees returns, remains disputed by different parties, and UNHCR could only confirm and verify spontaneous 3,852 refugee departures, from October 15th to December 1st. As the conditions in Syria are not met for safe, voluntary and dignified returns, humanitarian actors do not facilitate nor promote the return process. The last intention survey conducted by UNHCR indicated that the vast majority of refugees had no intention to return in the next 12 months.

In Azraq, more than 10,400 refugees are today stranded in the barb-wire fenced section of Village 5, with no possibility to go in or out of the area unless screened out. Over the fall, the screening process allowing V5 residents to transfer out of the fenced areas of the camp was still ongoing, albeit slowly.