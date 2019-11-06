06 Nov 2019

Jordan INGO Forum Newsletter Q3 | Issue 13

Report
from Jordan INGO Forum
Published on 06 Nov 2019
In this issue

  1. Editorial
  2. Partners activities in Host Community
  3. Partners activities in Camps
  4. Voice from Jordan
  5. Advocacy
  6. Changing the narrative

Funding update

JRP overview as of Nov 2019
64 % funded (621.6m) refugee pillar
49 % funded (120.6m) resilience pillar

Population of Concern
654,568 Registered Syrian
67,266 Registered Iraqis
14,730 from Yemen
6,116 from Sudan
743 from Somalia
1,687 of other nationalities

Words from the JIF

“First of all, I would like to thank all partners and members for your warm welcome and valuable exchanges during my induction period. After 2 months, I wish to share with you my first impressions.

JIF member’s projects are broad: from small community projects existing for 20 years in Jordan to large scale operations. Our members are working towards a better alignment with national strategies, including the Jordan Response Plan; the Vision 2025 and the accompanying Executive Development Programme. JIF members employ over 4,000 Jordanians in 2019. Their internal training capacity and investment in staff development enabled many young Jordanians to occupy management positions. This is reflected in the decrease in the percentage of the expatriates, from 15% of the workforce back in 2015, to 4.5% in 2019.

Despite challenges inherent to any coordination mechanism in a development and/or humanitarian context, the participatory cooperation model in Jordan allows space for proactive engagement of all stakeholders- NGOs included. The new Jordan Response plan is a result of this extensive collaboration, and we call upon all stakeholders to actively engage in the planning process to improve the quality and relevance of our response in Jordan, based on the needs of refugees and vulnerable host communities.

The challenges lying ahead for Jordan require a collective effort to develop further innovation and collaboration. JIF member's diversity presents an amazing opportunity to overcome many challenges.” - JIF Team

