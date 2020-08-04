Jordan: Incentive Based Volunteering in Azraq Camp - June 2020

The incentive-based volunteer scheme (IBV) aimed at providing refugees living in Azraq Refugee Camp with basic means to enhance their resilience and selfreliance due to the lack of livelihood means in the camp.The Incentive- Based Volunteering Scheme (IBV) has been a key aspect of refugee participation in the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other services in the camp. The factsheet contain information shared by the different humainatrain actors engaged in the IBV scheme.