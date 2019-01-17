Jordan – Humanitarian Situation in North-East (DG ECHO, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Jan 2019
- The situation in the so-called “berm”, the no-man’s land to the north-eastern border between Jordan and Syria, remains precarious. Approximately 50 000 Syrian refugees, mostly women and children, are still stranded with no access to Jordan and changed to permanent link very limited access to assistance.
- DG ECHO's partners continue to receive alarming reports about deteriorating conditions including food scarcity, excessive food prices, scarcity of fuel and degrading heath conditions.
- In the past fortnight, four children have reportedly died, their deaths likely to be attributed to the lack of access to quality health services.