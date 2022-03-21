Jordan
Jordan: Humanitarian Partnerships and Capacity Exchange Analysis 2021 [EN/AR]
Attachments
This analysis was undertaken with the support of the extensive project level partnerships data generously shared by donor, United Nations (UN), International and Local NonGovernmental Organization (INGO / LNGO) partners, to understand key baselines of partnerships in Jordan, particularly around the two issues of humanitarian financing and capacity exchange, in line with the work of the Localization Task Team of the Humanitarian Partners Forum, to support advancing the strategic localization agenda in country.
