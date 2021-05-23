Jordan Humanitarian Fund Allocation Strategy Paper, May 2021 - 1st Standard Allocation

Introduction/Humanitarian situation

Nine years into the Syria crisis, Jordan continues its efforts to face the prolonged challenges. In 2021 Jordan is hosting 1.36 million Syrian refugees, the number of refugees registered in Jordan currently stands at 744,795 persons of concern, among them approximately 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and 2,500 refugees from a total of 52 other nationalities. According to UNHCR’s statistics over 80 per cent of the registered refugees live in urban and rural communities across the country, with less than 20% residing in camps.

Coupled with the outbreak of COVID-19, critical pressures are straining the country’s social, economic, institutional, and natural resources with increased constraints for access to public utilities, schooling, health services, and employment opportunities placing Jordan in a fragile situation.

This strategy paper draws on recent sector-led exercises to identify urgent priorities and gaps to address new or additional humanitarian needs, the allocation will prioritize two sectors: (1) Health and (2) Child Protection.

Purpose of the 2020 1st Standard Allocation Strategy and linkages to the Jordan Response Plan (JRP)