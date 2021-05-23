Jordan + 1 more
Jordan Humanitarian Fund Allocation Strategy Paper, May 2021 - 1st Standard Allocation
Attachments
Introduction/Humanitarian situation
Nine years into the Syria crisis, Jordan continues its efforts to face the prolonged challenges. In 2021 Jordan is hosting 1.36 million Syrian refugees, the number of refugees registered in Jordan currently stands at 744,795 persons of concern, among them approximately 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and 2,500 refugees from a total of 52 other nationalities. According to UNHCR’s statistics over 80 per cent of the registered refugees live in urban and rural communities across the country, with less than 20% residing in camps.
Coupled with the outbreak of COVID-19, critical pressures are straining the country’s social, economic, institutional, and natural resources with increased constraints for access to public utilities, schooling, health services, and employment opportunities placing Jordan in a fragile situation.
This strategy paper draws on recent sector-led exercises to identify urgent priorities and gaps to address new or additional humanitarian needs, the allocation will prioritize two sectors: (1) Health and (2) Child Protection.
Purpose of the 2020 1st Standard Allocation Strategy and linkages to the Jordan Response Plan (JRP)
- The Allocation Strategy is in line with the objective of the JRP to mitigate and respond to the impact of Syria crisis and COVID-19 on people in Jordan. Projects will be prioritized based on: “Support saving lives, alleviate suffering and increasing access to humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people and those with specific needs”. The Allocation will respond to inter-sectoral priorities in line with the JHF’s objectives and projects’ prioritization criteria. The allocation will fill urgent gaps to ensure support to the affected population, guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality.
- Allocation Sectoral Priorities and Target Groups: To maximize the impact of this allocation, projects addressing critical needs in the Health and Protection sectors will be considered. Special attention will be given to projects addressing the needs of People with Special Needs targeting both Syrian Refugees in host communities and in camps, vulnerable Jordanians and refugees from other nationalities, prioritizing areas with the highest needs. Complementarity sector projects and interventions in targeted geographical areas are encouraged to support coherence and added value.
- Organizationssubmitting projects on Protection and Gender Mainstreaming must demonstrate how protection principles, including child protection, GBV considerations and Gender Equality are incorporated and mainstreamed in project design. Protection imperatives will be mainstreamed across all prioritized sectors, as part of the commitment to the “do no harm principle and the “centrality of protection” in the humanitarian response.
