Jordan Helpline Daily Report – 14 May 2020

Beginning March 19 2020, in response to the suspension of work activities at UNHCR Jordan, the HelpLine Call Center adapted its platform to create a fully automated system of general messaging and all referrals for critical cases. During the period between April 15 to May 13, the Helpline received 233,342 calls. Daily call numbers have varied significantly.

Distribution of calls by unit:

• 48% of the calls are related to assistance.

• 10% of the calls are related to protection/emergency.

• 18% of the calls are related to registration (the increase is due to the primary phone number campaign).

• 24% of the calls are related to other services (Health, Education, WFP, etc.).

• Abandoned calls refer to refugees who end the call (hang-up) prior to the completion of the transaction. A call can be abandoned at any point beginning with the ‘general welcome and information’ message, or after selecting a particular topic. Often callers hang up when realizing they will not be able to talk to an agent.