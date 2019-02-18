Jordan: Growth & Opportunity, London Initiative 2019 - How to ensure the inclusion of Women, Youth and Refugees? JIF Briefing paper

The 2019 London Initiative will take place in London on February 28, 2019. It will demonstrate the ‘scale of ambition of Jordan’s economic transformation’ and aims to generate committed international donor and the private sector to ‘place Jordan’s economy on a sustainable growth trajectory’. For civil society in Jordan, it is essential that the London Initiative connects the growth agenda with international sustainable development goals (SDG), especially the “leaving no one behind” SDG.

Strengthening Jordan’s economy, ensuring jobs and growth for everyone, including women, youth and refugees, is vital to securing long-term stability and prosperity. While the London Initiative understandably targets high potential growth sectors and aims at easing access to high-skilled labour, it should nonetheless aim at realizing a tangible impact on the lives of vulnerable Jordanian and refugees altogether. Without dedicated efforts towards inclusion, those that have traditionally missed out on growth will continue to be left out by renewed foreign direct investment flows.

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS