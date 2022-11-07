Jordan GBVIMS TF Midyear Report, January – June, 2022

Thematic Analysis

Noticeable decrease in number of reported incidents’ location as “other”, which refers to GBV cases that were perpetrated online/virtually. This was explained by the Data Gathering organizations as a result of the more active role being played by the Cybercrime unit where information is being widely disseminated on different platforms about the confidential support provided by the unit. Return to school and work have also reduced time spent on the internet/behind the screen post COVID which may have also contributed to this. Many organizations have also shared that they have introduced awareness programs on Cyber security awareness. Moreover, according to a paper published by SIGI in 2022, a lower visibility for women and girls on different social media platforms was noticed reflecting significant self-censorship to avoid incurring such harassment and fear of family and the surrounding community if subjected to any form of cybercrimes, producing complex challenges for women and girls.

The decrease in male cases being reported signals to a possible reduction in access of services or opportunities for disclosure for male survivors. Most of those who reported this period in comparison to the same period in 2021 reported psychological or emotional abuse in comparison to sexual assault and rape last year.