Jordan GBVIMS TF Midyear Report, January – June ,2020

Impact of COVID 19 on Gender Based Violence

As assessments across the Kingdom pointed out one of the impacts of COVID 19 lockdown, started in Jordan in Mid-March 2020 and continued for over three months, was an increased risk of domestic violence with women living with perpetrators and limited options to seek help. Incidents reported to specialized agencies members of the GBV IMS taskforce decreased during the lockdown period as survivors faced many risks but also many challenges in seeking help namely: prioritization of family basic needs over their safety, the lack of ownership of mobile phone and credit remains an issue and an impediment to call for help.

In June the number of survivors seeking help increased rapidly as lockdown was eased and women could walk in Women and Girls Safe Spaces, clinics and other community centers to disclose violence and ask for help. In terms of age and gender analysis the biggest drop in help seeking behavior was registered for adolescent girls, as some of them have no access to personal mobile phone and credit and have additional family restrictions on freedom of movement contributing to their increased isolation. Government Lockdown measured further limited movement below the age of 16 and above the age of 60 and school were closed. The context of reported abuse was predominantly home and the perpetrator the partner or a family member, with a decrease in cases happening in public spaces and streets. Consistently, intimate partner violence remains the highest percentage of GBV cases reported to the GBV IMS followed by online sexual harassment, but experts remain concerned that cases of early and forced marriage for girls now low because of court closure will increase once the full effects of the economic downturn are felt as well as Half of the survivors reported psychological and emotional abuse, COVID 19 situation increased uncertainty on future, daily routine and personal space- especially for overcrowded households- as well as financial pressure increasing family tensions.

Number of self-disclosures increased as survivors would approach directly hotline available along with referrals from other humanitarian workers through the use of the updated referral pathway in the Amaali app and the referral trainings. It was registered a drop in referral from health providers as most of primary health care centers remained closed during first stage of the lockdown until May. There is a slight increase in number of survivors reporting incidents within 2 weeks from when it occurred comparing to 2019. This is due to the fact that for some women was challenging to put up with the violence during confinement and with movement restrictions, moreover online awareness campaign disseminated widely information on hotlines available for help.