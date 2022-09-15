Jordan GBV IMS Task Force Annual Report 2021

Executive Summary

This report provides information on incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) reported by survivors in Jordan during 2021. The information was gathered with the consent of survivors who received psycho-social support (through the case management approach) via seven organizations members of the Gender Based Violence Information Management System (GBV IMS) Taskforce. The GBV IMS Task Force 1 is the body responsible for gathering, maintaining and analyzing data related to GBV, along with ensuring the security and protection of sensitive data concerning GBV. The Task Force is also responsible for drafting reports and providing strategic directions to GBV programmes based on identified gaps and trends.

It is important to highlight that the data and trends noted in this report are not representative of the prevalence of GBV in Jordan (or among refugee populations) as these trends are based solely on incidents reported by survivors to the Data Gathering Organizations (DGOs) 2 engaged in GBV response and using the GBV IMS in 2021. It is accordingly not advisable to use these findings as a proxy for the prevalence of GBV in any settings or to use it in isolation to monitor the quality of programmatic interventions. Despite the above limitations, the GBV IMS is considered the highest quality GBV incident data currently available to the humanitarian actors, which can be used effectively for trend analysis and improving coordination of GBV prevention and response.

The number of survivors assisted by members of the GBV IMS Task force in 2021 increased by (19.4%) after a decrease that was observed in 2020. This can be explained by the resumption of face to face service provision in all sites during 2021, including in person activities which areconsidered an important entry point for women and girls. Additionally, remote service provision was maintained which continued to offer a feasible option for those who could not come to the centers. Because of the changes in government measures and easing of movement restrictions to contain the COVID 19 pandemic, GBV incidents reported increased rapidly following the re-opening of service delivery centers. Survivors had also options of hotlines and phone based case management.

Moreover, the increase could also be linked to cash assistance offered by some of the DGOs which contributed to increased access to services.

In terms of nationalities of survivors seeking help: 66% are Syrians, 27.4% are Jordanian and 6.5% are survivors of other nationalities mainly Iraqis, Yemenis and Sudanese. It is important to mention that 2021 has marked a slight increase in the percentages of Jordanian survivors assisted by members of the GBV IMS task force (3% increase compared to 2020), this could be due to a higher number of awareness programs on availability of services targeting Jordanians and strengthened partnerships between the DGOs and local CBOs.

Finally, it is also important to stress that in line with the last five years the majority of survivors reached services more than one month after the incident. In 2021 59.6% reached them more than one month after, compared to 64.2% in 2020. Although the trend has been improving in the last year thanks to different efforts to ensure timely access to help, the situation still points towards the need of innovative methods to increase outreach and information sharing of available GBV services with refugees and local communities and the importance of seeking timely assistance in particular for survivors of sexual violence.