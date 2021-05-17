Jordan GBV IMS Task Force Annual Report 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report provides information on incidents of Sexual and GenderBased Violence (SGBV) reported by survivors in Jordan during 2020. The information was gathered with the consent of survivors who received psycho-social support (through the case management approach) via six (6) organisational members of the GBV IMS Taskforce. The GBV IMS Task Force1 is the body responsible for gathering, maintaining and analysing data related to SGBV, along with ensuring the security and protection of sensitive data concerning SGBV. The Task Force is also responsible for drafting reports, providing strategic directions to SGBV programmes based on identified gaps and trends.

It is important to highlight that the data and trends noted in this report are not representative of the prevalence of SGBV in Jordan (or among refugee populations) as these trends are based solely on incidents reported by survivors to the Data Gathering Organisations (DGOs) engaged in SGBV response and using the GBVIMS in 2020. It is accordingly not advisable to use these findings as a proxy for the prevalence of SGBV in any settings or to use it in isolation to monitor the quality of programmatic interventions. Despite the above limitations, the GBVIMS is considered the highest quality SGBV incident data currently available to the humanitarian actors, which can be used effectively for trend analysis and improving coordination of SGBV prevention and response.

Number of survivors assisted by members of the GBV IMS Task force in 2020 slightly decreased by (2.5 %) in comparison with 2019 data.