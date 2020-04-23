Jordan GBV IMS Task Force Annual Report 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This report provides information on incidents of Sexual and GenderBased Violence (SGBV) reported by survivors in Jordan during 2019. The information was gathered with the consent of survivors who received psycho-social support (through the case management approach) via six (6) organisational members of the GBV IMS Taskforce. The GBV IMS Task Force1 is the body responsible for gathering, maintaining and analysing data related to SGBV, along with ensuring the security and protection of sensitive data concerning SGBV. The Task Force is also responsible for drafting reports, providing strategic directions to SGBV programmes based on identified gaps and trends.

It is important to highlight that the data and trends noted in this report are not representative of the prevalence of SGBV in Jordan (or among refugee populations) as these trends are based solely on incidents reported by survivors to the Data Gathering Organisations (DGOs) engaged in SGBV response and using the GBVIMS in 2019. It is accordingly not advisable to use these findings as a proxy for the prevalence of SGBV in any settings or to use it in isolation to monitor the quality of programmatic interventions.

Despite the above limitations, the GBVIMS is considered the highest quality SGBV incident data currently available to the humanitarian actors, which can be used effectively for trend analysis and improving coordination of SGBV prevention and response.

Number of survivors assisted by members of the GBV IMS Task force in 2019 increased by (21%) in comparison with 2018 data. This can be explained by a new data gathering organization that joined the task force and new locations covered by data collection. Also, outreach activities have been enhanced by reaching the communities and providing information on SGBV services through awareness-raising sessions and community-based initiatives. New “safe spaces” have been opened in highly-populated areas, including East Amman and Rsaifeh, contributing to increased access to services for GBV survivors. Moreover the availability of transportation fees coverage and “cash for protection” increased accessibility and trust in services. Finally, GBV “safe referral” trainings were conducted to CBOs and the different frontline workers.

In terms of nationalities of survivors who seek help: 70% are Syrians, 23% are Jordanian and 7% refugees of other nationalities mainly Iraqis and Sudanese. It is important to mention that 2019 has marked an increase in the percentages of Jordanian survivors assisted by members of GBV IMS task force (58% increase compared to 2018), as well as an increase in other nationalities than Syrians (88% increase compared to 2018). These increases are due to outreach activities targeting Jordanian and other refugee communities by providing information on SGBV services.

Although we registered an increase in the percentage of Non-Syrian refugees assisted, it still remains low, albeit not necessarily indicating SGBV does not happen within these communities but rather a need to increase outreach to share information about services available as well as their inclusion in participating within SGBV programmes.

Finally, it is important to underline that the majority of survivors reached services more than one month after the incident (69% in 2019 compared to 71.5% in 2018). This trend has been a constant trend over the last three years and this indicates the need to explore innovative approaches for community-based outreach efforts to inform refugees about services available for survivors and the importance of seeking timely assistance in particular for survivors of sexual violence.