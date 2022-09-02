Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring - Q2 2022 (Host Communities Factsheet)

This factsheet provides a summary of the main findings of a Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise conducted in June 2022 covering households living in the communities.

During Q2 2022, WFP Jordan responded to the food needs of up to 462,736 refugees, 231,684 females and 231,684 males, through the provision of monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. Assistance was provided in both host communities and camps, covering 348,718 refugees living in communities and 114,018 refugees living in camps. To ensure that assistance is effective, efficient, relevant, and aligned with organizational commitments towards protection and inclusion, the WFP Jordan Country Office conducts quarterly food security outcome monitoring (FSOM) exercises covering WFP beneficiaries in Jordan.