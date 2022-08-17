Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring - Q1 2022 (Host Communities Factsheet)

This factsheet provides a summary of the main findings of a Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise conducted in March 2022 covering households living in the communities.

During Q1 2022, WFP Jordan responded to the food needs of up to 462,488 refugees, 220,775 females and 241,713 males, through the provision of monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. Assistance was provided in both host communities and camps, covering 349,326 refugees living in communities and 113,499 refugees living in camps. To ensure that assistance is effective, efficient, relevant, and aligned with organizational commitments towards protection and inclusion, the WFP Jordan Country Office conducts quarterly food security outcome monitoring (FSOM) exercises covering WFP beneficiaries in Jordan.