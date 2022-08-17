Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring - Q1 2022 (Camps Factsheet)

Key Findings

• More than half of refugee households in camps are food insecure (55%). Female-headed households and households with a member with a disability are particularly susceptible to food insecurity; with 63% and 57% food insecure respectively.

• Dietary diversity for women of reproductive age remains low, with five out of 10 women of reproductive age in camps consuming less than five food groups and 20% of all households consuming no heme iron-rich foods.

• Rising food insecurity is driven by increasing costs of food and decreasing income opportunities; food items represented 65% of household expenditure, compared to 56% last quarter (Q4-21).

Similarly, fewer refugees reported working (-8 percentage points).

• More than half of households resorted to lower quality and quantity of food to make ends meet. Three in five households relied on less preferred food and nearly 30% reduced their consumption in order for their children to eat.

• Nearly nine out of 10 households are holding debt, with most households either purchasing food on credit (79%) or borrowing money from friends and neighbors (55%) for food.

• WFP assistance was the only source of income for three out of 10 households and represents two-thirds of household income for refugees in camps in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1-22).

• Without WFP assistance, 85% of refugee households in camps would fall into abject poverty and be unable to afford a survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB) of food and basic hygiene.

This is a 24% increase from last quarter (Q4-21).