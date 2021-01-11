Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring (Camps Only) - September 2020

Introduction

WFP Jordan responds to the food needs of 495,194 refugees, including 107,772 refugees in camps and 387,422 refugees in communities, through the provision of monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. This factsheet provides a summary of the main findings of a Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise conducted from August 2020 to September 2020 and covering households in Azraq and Zaatari Camps. The findings in this document provide the evidence base for effective data-driven decision-making by WFP and partners with the goal of improving program quality and accountability