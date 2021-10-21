Jordan Food Security Outcome Monitoring (Camps Only) - March 2021

Introduction

During Q1 2021, WFP Jordan responded to the food needs of 512,524 refugees, including 258,005 females and 254,519 males, through the provision of monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. Assistance is provided in both host communities and camps, covering 401,763 refugees living in communities and 110,761 refugees living in camps. To ensure that assistance is effective, efficient, relevant, and aligned with organizational commitments towards protection and inclusion, the WFP Jordan Country Office conducts quarterly food security outcome monitoring (FSOM) exercises covering WFP beneficiaries in Jordan. This factsheet provides a summary of the main findings for Azraq Camp and Zaatari Camp from the FSOM Q1 2021 conducted in March 2021. The findings and conclusions presented in this document provide the evidence base for effective data-driven decision-making for WFP and partners with the goal of improving program quality and accountability.