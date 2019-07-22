Jordan Flood Hazard Map: Integrated Context Analysis, July 2019

Executive summary

The Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) at the national level is a collaborative and consultative analytical and programming tool that helps highlighting sub-national areas where different programme strategies could be implemented, combining food insecurity trends with exposure to natural hazards or other socio-economic indicators. It is used to inform strategic programmatic decision making by providing evidence to reach consensus on where Safety Nets, DRR (Disaster Risk Reduction), Early Warning, and Preparedness actions –and the various combinations of these four programmatic themes –should be considered in different geographical areas (e.g. provinces, or districts levels, depending on data availability) within a country. This includes the provision of population estimates that are recurrently food insecure or at risk to falling into crisis in the event of a shock, based on historical numbers of food insecure people (where available) to further inform programmatic decision making and planning.

Within the framework of the ICA conducted by WFP to map the natural shocks trend analyses that would affect the livelihoods of vulnerable people, a flood hazard map was produced at district level through integrating the Watershed Modelling System outputs with GIS spatial analysis tools.

During the exercise, national rainfall intensity data of MWI (Ministry of Water and Irrigation) using the IDF Curve, a Digital Elevation Model of 30m and district boundaries (second-level administrative unit) were used.

The results showed that the northern areas of ten districts (Ramtha, Bani Kinana, Al Shuna Al Shmalyah, Kora, Al Mazar Al Shamali, Qasabet Ajloun, Kofranja, Qasabet Al Salt, Ayn Al Basha and Al Jame’ah) are more susceptible to floods and therefore were classified as High level of flood hazard, while the eastern and southern parts of the country showed low susceptibility to flood occurrence.

According to CADRI report, the districts of Amman, Zarqa, Irbid and Mafraq are more vulnerable to flash floods and epidemics due to high concentrations of Syrian refugees, which exercise pressure on social services and infrastructure for water and sanitation, drainage and waste management.

The produced flood hazard map (Figure 1) will help designing resilience short term activities and plans, as well as helping vulnerable people living in these areas adapting during the seasons of the floods.