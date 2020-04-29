Jordan: FAO and WFP Rapid Food Systems Assessment - April 8, 2020

Introduction

The Coronavirus has reached over 200 countries including Jordan. Martial law was put into place on March 15 to curtail movement of people and the spread of coronavirus, with more rigorous lockdowns called as and when needed. All flights were banned except for cargo and the Aqaba port closed. The number of cases of coronavirus in Jordan was as high as 353 but went down to 209 with 6 deaths reported. Irbid is one of the epicenters of cases (and is an agricultural area) and is in full lockdown. Several neighboring countries have reported cases of the virus.

The methodology for this rapid assessment makes use of primary data through interviews with key stakeholders and secondary data through review of government documents, news articles, etc. The interviews were held with NGOs, Producer associations and others, with relevance as of today, April 8, 2020. This is a qualitative rapid assessment follow-up to the previous assessments. Key messages are: