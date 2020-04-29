Jordan + 1 more
Jordan: FAO and WFP Rapid Food Systems Assessment - 23 April 2020
Attachments
Introduction
The Coronavirus has reached over 200 countries including Jordan. Defense law was put into place on March 15 to curtail movement of people and the spread of coronavirus, with more rigorous lockdowns called as and when needed.
All flights were banned except for cargo and the Aqaba port closed. The number of cases of coronavirus in Jordan has reached 435 but went down to 131 active cases with only 7 deaths reported.
The methodology for this rapid assessment makes use of primary data through interviews with key stakeholders and secondary data through review of government documents, news articles, etc. The interviews were held with NGOs,
Producer associations and others, with relevance as of today, April 23, 2020. This is a qualitative rapid assessment follow-up to the previous assessments.
Key messages
The government of Jordan has been very proactive to ensure adequate food supply and to support a wellfunctioning food supply chain and agriculture sector. The sector is increasingly digitized leading to a more efficient Jordan food system.
Food production on farms has had some disruption but with 35,000 travel permits issued, farm production and access to market has greatly improved.
With domestic markets well stocked and operational, the export markets are working well although with some delays. Given the disruptions of European exports, Jordan with its early response to COVID is well-positioned to take advantage of some of the trade gaps.
Jordan needs to continue to monitor its food prices for consumers and pay particular attention to food availability for the most vulnerable.
Jordan has sufficient staple food stock for imported items, however, due to international supply and demand patterns, it may face price hikes in the future.