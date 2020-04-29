Jordan: FAO and WFP Rapid Food Systems Assessment - 23 April 2020

Introduction

The Coronavirus has reached over 200 countries including Jordan. Defense law was put into place on March 15 to curtail movement of people and the spread of coronavirus, with more rigorous lockdowns called as and when needed.

All flights were banned except for cargo and the Aqaba port closed. The number of cases of coronavirus in Jordan has reached 435 but went down to 131 active cases with only 7 deaths reported.

The methodology for this rapid assessment makes use of primary data through interviews with key stakeholders and secondary data through review of government documents, news articles, etc. The interviews were held with NGOs,

Producer associations and others, with relevance as of today, April 23, 2020. This is a qualitative rapid assessment follow-up to the previous assessments.

Key messages