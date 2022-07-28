Jordan: Education Dashboard (January - June 2022)

♦ UNHCR provided assistance to 165 non-Syrian refugee children, for school tuition fees for the 2021-2022 academic year, amounting to a total of JOD 7,100.

♦ 10 Ministry of Youth staff working in youth centres received training on the UNHCR-supported Kolibri digital learning platform, which will be integrated in 4 youth centres in Mafraq.

♦ Connected Learning Hubs were launched in 3 juveniles centres of the Ministry of Social Development to enable refugee and Jordanian youth to have access to high-tech and innovative educational tools.

♦ UNHCR facilitated the interviews and departure of 10 refugee students to Canada under the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) scholarship programme, to pursue higher education. UNHCR also interviewed 5 students for the Progetto Mediterraneo Scholarhip in Italy, of whom 3 departed.

♦ UNHCR provided training on gender concepts in education to 26 field supervisors and staff of the Ministry of Education (MoE) working in the Southern areas of Jordan (Shobak, Karak, Maan, Southern Badia, Aqaba). Participants included the MoE Secretary- General and the Director of the Department of Educational Planning and Research and oriented the participants on its importance on the development of education in Jordan.