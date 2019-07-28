Jordan: Education Activities for Refugees (August 2019)

Background: Education for refugee students

Jordan continues to provide refuge to displaced populations from the region and around the world. Youth comprise a large number of the refugees in Jordan. Out of a registered population of 751,860 refugees as of 15 July 2019, 223,585 (30 %) range between the ages of 18-35 years old, and 359,945 (48%) refugees are between 0-17 years old.

Refugee children enjoy free access to national basic education systems as mentioned in the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2022. However, refugee children face specific issues in terms of documentation (specifically for non-Syrians), a lack of resources and school materials. At present, there are limited opportunities available for refugees wishing to access tertiary education; whether for graduates of secondary school, or students who were forced to interrupt their university studies due to conflict. As reflected in UNHCR Education Global Report “Refugee Education in Crisis”, tertiary education is an integral part of UNHCR’s Education Jordan Strategy 2017-2019, and is considered within the continuum of the education cycle. Tertiary education includes all types of post-secondary education, such as education at colleges and universities which leads to degrees, as well as training that is technical, vocational, professional/para-professional and results in certificates and diplomas.

In 2019, the education Working Group (WG) and the tertiary education WG were merged in Jordan to provide a forum for partners to coordinate activities, share best practices and ensure that opportunities provided in Jordan are based on evidence and meeting the needs of the beneficiary population on basic, secondary and tertiary educational levels as we as exploring cross sector coordination with livelihood sector.

Membership includes: UNHCR, UNICEF, UNESCO, UNRWA, British Council, DAAD - German Academic Exchange Service, the European Union, Edraak/Queen Rania Foundation, Erasmus+ Programme, German Jordanian University - EDU Syria , GIZ – Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit, Luminus Education, JRS - Jesuit Refugee Service, IIE - Institute for International Education, , NRC - Norwegian Refugee Council, Intersos, HI, SPARK, KIRON, War Child, IMC, World Vision International, CARE, We Love Reading, Relief International, Caritas, Madrasti, SCJ, HOPES, JCEE, JOHUD, Libraries Without Borders.