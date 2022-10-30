Jordan: Crisis Monitoring Dashboard (As of Q3 2022) [EN/AR]

BASIC NEEDS

Multi-dimensional poverty and documentation challenges have pushed 61,793 individuals, to live in 1,146 informal tented settlements (ITS) in 2022, double the number that lived in ITS across the kingdom just two years ago, four times the numbers that lived there in 2014.8 Once in ITSs, vulnerabilities are compounded. These vulnerabilities have risen dramatically year on year. Syrian refugees make up 55% of the VOC ITS population with Jordanians accounting for 34% (Pakistani (9%),

Egyptian (1%), (ex-Gazan) Palestinians (.1%), one exclusively Sudanese settlement, and one Iraqi settlement).