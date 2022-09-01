Jordan: COVID-19 Impact on Micro-Businesses and Landless Labourers - Final Report (August 2022)

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Ten years into the Syrian crisis, over 670,000 registered Syrian refugees are still displaced in Jordan and face numerous vulnerabilities, as their savings, assets, and resources are long exhausted. The influx of refugees has also compounded the country’s already slow economic growth, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment rates in Jordan increased sharply in 2020, reaching 25%, and over 50% among the youth. It is estimated that 25% of the rural poor depend on agriculture as a source of income, and the majority of Syrian refugee work permits are issued for agricultural activities. Vulnerable micro- and small-scale businesses in the sector remain constrained by a lack of access to finance and consequently a lack of agricultural production and post-harvesting equipment, lower quality and availability of inputs; use of traditional, rather than environmentally sustainable, farming practices in production and post-harvest handling; and significant competition in domestic and export markets due to unorganised production and limited demand, resulting in product and economic losses. The work of farmers and agricultural landless labourers is often seasonal, thus increasing economic vulnerability due to the lack of year-round income sources, resulting in savings and loan dependency.

This research is conducted as part of a two-year, ACTED-led project seeking to support economic growth and sustainable, diversified income creation in Jordan, funded by the US Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM). This assessment focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (lockdown measures and restrictions, and their economic impacts) on agricultural microenterprises, income-generating activities (IGAs), and income-diversification activities. The enterprises and activities selected for this study correspond to four specific occupational groups: farming micro-businesses, food processing micro-businesses, artisanal micro-businesses, and landless labourers. Two years on from the beginning of the pandemic, this assessment will focus specifically on the impact and implications of COVID-19, in real terms and relative to the other challenges faced by Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians working in the four occupational groups. This research follows on from two recent projects conducted by REACH, assessing the challenges and opportunities of i) micro-businesses operating in 7 governorates, with data collected between November 2019 and May 2020, and ii) within two agricultural value chains in Balqa Governorate, in November 2020. This current assessment is distinct in its nationwide coverage and its dedicated focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19 on micro-businesses in the selected occupational groups.

This assessment uses a mixed-methods approach, combining a review of secondary data focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods in Jordan, as well as primary data collection activities focusing on the impact of the pandemic on four occupational groups: farming micro-businesses, food processing micro-businesses, artisanal micro-businesses, and landless labourers. The three primary data collection activities are listed below:

A quantitative survey (n=1544) of landless labourers and individuals responsible (jointly or solely)for micro-business enterprises in Jordan, utilising a non-probability, multi-phased sampling method

Key informant interviews (n=31) with sector experts and representatives of the four occupational groups

In-depth qualitative case studies with individuals from the four occupational groups, focusing on successful adaptations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This assessment is a nationwide study, covering all 12 governorates in Jordan.