Jordan: Country Climate and Development Report (November 2022) [EN/AR]

Climate is Central to Jordan’s Development Model

Amman, November 9, 2022 – Facing extreme water scarcity, rapid population growth and with a limited natural resource base, Jordan has been an early mover in putting climate commitments and action at the center of the country’s development model. However, innovative financing solutions and accelerated implementation are needed to deliver on the Kingdom’s ambitious climate, growth and development targets, according to a new Jordan Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) released today to inform discussions at the COP 27 conference.

The Jordan CCDR offers an evidence-based assessment of climate responsive policy and investment pathways that can unleash the country’s economic potential and improve outcomes for the people of Jordan—including integrated solutions for the water-energy-food security nexus, for low-carbon and resilient cities, and to unlock financing for climate-responsive development and job creation.

The report also supports actions under Jordan’s 10-year Vision for Economic Modernization launched in June 2022 which places sustainable practices and green investment at the core of Jordan’s future economic growth. While delays in confronting climate change can exacerbate Jordan’s development challenges, the CCDR highlights that climate-responsive development can bridge inequalities, protect livelihoods and promote social cohesion.

The Jordan CCDR analyzes how the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals, especially growth and job creation, can be achieved through climate-resilient and low carbon pathways, while ensuring fiscal sustainability. The report highlights the Kingdom’s increasing focus on climate actions, while recognizing that implementation remains slow due to competing priorities and limited fiscal space.

Jordan is one of the most water scarce countries in the world. Its vulnerability to climate change is growing with impacts already visible on agriculture and food security, cities, firms and social systems. Furthermore, while Jordan’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are relatively small at the global level, Jordanian cities also present significant opportunities for climate action in the urban, transport and energy sectors given the country’s high urbanization rate.

“Natural resource scarcity and import dependence are exacerbating climate change risks for Jordan,” said Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Mashreq Country Director, “Accelerating climate action is central to the achievement of Jordan’s development goals to improve outcomes and prosperity for the people. Jordan also has much to offer regionally and globally based on its extensive experience in tackling climate challenges.”

Jordan’s trajectory in meeting its climate and development goals will be largely determined by policy and investment choices in five key sectors - water, energy, agriculture, transport and urban development. The transformation of those sectors towards a resilient and low carbon path needs to be closely coordinated considering their inter-dependency and close linkages with fiscal dimensions, for example along the nexus between water, energy and food security.

The report identifies a set of recommendations to unlock, facilitate and scale-up financing for climate action. Implementation of these recommendations will accelerate the pace of financing for sector-specific priority areas and establish an enabling environment for increasing private sector participation and attracting new investments. The report also provides recommendations on new growth opportunities emerging in green industries and environmental services.

The preparation of the Jordan CCDR benefited from extensive consultations with various stakeholder groups spanning government, private sector, financial sector and civil society to reach a deeper understanding of current climate change impacts and to inform the CCDR’s analysis and policy recommendations.

The Government of Jordan and the World Bank will be launching the CCDR in Jordan after the COP 27 conference, including an in-depth presentation and discussion of the report with diverse stakeholder groups in Jordan.

World Bank Group Country Climate and Development Reports: The World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs) are new core diagnostic reports that integrate climate change and development considerations. They will help countries prioritize the most impactful actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and boost adaptation while delivering on broader development goals. CCDRs build on data and rigorous research and identify main pathways to reduce GHG emissions and climate vulnerabilities, including the costs and challenges as well as benefits and opportunities from doing so. The reports suggest concrete, priority actions to support the low-carbon, resilient transition. As public documents, CCDRs aim to inform governments, citizens, the private sector, and development partners and enable engagements with the development and climate agenda. CCDRs will feed into other core Bank Group diagnostics, country engagements, and operations to help attract funding and direct financing

