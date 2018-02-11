11 Feb 2018

The Jordan Compact: Lessons learnt and implications for future refugee compacts

Report
from Overseas Development Institute
Published on 11 Feb 2018 View Original

Veronique Barbelet, Jessica Hagen-Zanker and Dina Mansour-Ille

Key findings

• In February 2016, a new approach to dealing with protracted displacement was signed: the Jordan Compact. In return for billions of dollars in grants and loans and preferential trade agreements with the European Union (EU), Jordan committed to improving access to education and legal employment for its Syrian refugees.

• The Compact showed that, by building on existing political capital between donor governments, international organisations and host governments, as well as economic and political incentives such as trade deals, a restrictive policy environment can be opened up and funds can be mobilised in a short space of time.

• While considerable progress has been made, challenges remain:

• The Compact design did not integrate refugee perspectives at the outset; as such, it has been slow to improve their daily lives.

• Financial support has increased school enrolment, but large numbers still remain out of school due to financial barriers and the quality of services provided.

• Progress has been made in work permits issued, but critical sectors and self-employment remain closed to refugees.

• Indicators measuring progress should focus on the extent to which they improve the lives of refugees.

• Donor governments, host governments and international organisations currently considering new refugee compacts should start with what refugees need and want, and be realistic about what such arrangements can achieve.

Read the full report here

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.