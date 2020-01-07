07 Jan 2020

Jordan – Community Support Committees (CSC Factsheet) (December 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
December 2019

More than 211 refugees and Jordanians work and volunteer in 25 Community Support Committees (CSCs) across the Kingdom.

2,143 awareness trainings, educational, recreational, cultural and sports activities held between the period of January to December 2019.

From January to December 2019, CSCs have reached over 74,389 individuals, 65% of which were women and 35% men. 31% of those reached were members of the host communities and 69% refugees.

INTRODUCTION

621,902 refugees, or 83.5% of the total registered population live in urban settings. Refugees in Jordan come from 57 different nationalities.

The Community Support Committee (CSC) initiative has been operational in Jordan since 2013, with the aim of achieving multiple protection outcomes through community engagement.

Conceptually, the CSC initiative has been developed to promote refugee protection beyond humanitarian needs:

a) to contribute to peaceful co-existence and social cohesion between refugee and host communities;

b) to create space for community to have structured dialogue on issues that are concerned to them;

c) to plan and implement community-based activities targeting divergent groups.

CSCs, as the support groups, are formed at the governorate level where both refugee and hosting communities work together to promote social cohesion and enhance access to protection for refugees. Over 200 community members, representing both refugee and hosting communities, including local Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) and local authorities, are working in 25 CSCs in various sub/governorates in Jordan.

