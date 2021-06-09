Jordan + 1 more
Jordan: Communication with Communities Dashboard (May 2021)
CwC Content & Activity this Month
UNHCR Jordan on social media:
AskUNHCR Series Episode 12: Anti-Fraud
Announcement on extension of asylum seeker/refugee certificates validity till end of 2021
4 new animated videos on anti-fraud were published
Regular anti-fraud and COVID-19 content to raise awareness
4 new higher education and livelihoods opportunities for refugees in Jordan
UNHCR Jordan Help site:
- 1 more link added for episode 13 of #AskUNHCR Facebook Live Q&A 4 animated videos added
Main Topics Voiced by Refugees
COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme:
A maintained positive perception of the COVID-19 vaccine among Persons of Concern; more have voiced their registration/receiving the vaccine
Confusion over safety, side effects and efficacy of the vaccine is very minimal