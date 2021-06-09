Jordan + 1 more

Jordan: Communication with Communities Dashboard (May 2021)

CwC Content & Activity this Month

UNHCR Jordan on social media:

  • AskUNHCR Series Episode 12: Anti-Fraud

  • Announcement on extension of asylum seeker/refugee certificates validity till end of 2021

  • 4 new animated videos on anti-fraud were published

  • Regular anti-fraud and COVID-19 content to raise awareness

  • 4 new higher education and livelihoods opportunities for refugees in Jordan

UNHCR Jordan Help site:

  • 1 more link added for episode 13 of #AskUNHCR Facebook Live Q&A 4 animated videos added

Main Topics Voiced by Refugees

COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme:

  • A maintained positive perception of the COVID-19 vaccine among Persons of Concern; more have voiced their registration/receiving the vaccine

  • Confusion over safety, side effects and efficacy of the vaccine is very minimal

