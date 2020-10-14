Jordan: Communication with Communities (CwC) Factsheet - September 2020

Over 470,000 SMS sent to more than 65,000 persons of concern, covering different topics.

84 posts made through social media with a combined reach of 969,036 individuals, covering different topics.

446,496 phone calls handled by UNHCR Helpline (IVR), with basic needs (assistance) being the top reason for calls at 35.1%.

12 messages sent through WhatsApp to front line colleagues, CSCs and community groups.

Community-Based Protection colleagues unit provided counselling for 1,479 Persons of Concern through phone calls, and 117 online activities attended by 3,341 participants.

Increase in followers by 3,728 on Facebook and 267 on Twitter.