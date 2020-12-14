Jordan: Communication with Communities (CwC) Factsheet - November 2020

Over 800,000 SMS sent to more than 100,000 persons of concern, covering different topics.

60 posts made through Facebook and Twitter with a combined reach of about 1,148,000 individuals, covering different topics.

566,305 phone calls handled by UNHCR Helpline (IVR), with basic needs (assistance) being the top reason for calls at 74%.

13 messages sent through WhatsApp to front line colleagues, CSCs and community groups.

Community-Based Protection colleagues unit provided counselling for 1,918 Persons of Concern through phone calls, and 110 online activities attended by 2,719 participants.

Increase in followers by 6,028 on Facebook and 394 on Twitter.