Jordan: Communication with Communities (CwC) Factsheet - February 2021
UNHCR Jordan on social media:
- Content from series of animated videos on services of UNHCR
- Information on COVID-19 vaccine
- Information on new curfew rules and Friday lockdowns
- Change in access to Caritas Clinics and MoH facilities
- Monthly anti-fraud content to raise awareness
- Re-launch of the Facebook Live #AskUNHCR Series
- New higher education opportunities for refugees in Jordan**