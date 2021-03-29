Jordan + 1 more

Jordan: Communication with Communities (CwC) Factsheet - February 2021

CwC Content this montUNHCR Jordan on social media:

  • Content from series of animated videos on services of UNHCR
  • Information on COVID-19 vaccine
  • Information on new curfew rules and Friday lockdowns
  • Change in access to Caritas Clinics and MoH facilities
  • Monthly anti-fraud content to raise awareness
  • Re-launch of the Facebook Live #AskUNHCR Series
  • New higher education opportunities for refugees in Jordan**

