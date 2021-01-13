Jordan: Communication with Communities (CwC) Factsheet - December 2020

Background

Communication with Communities (CwC) is a key element of UNHCR’s protection and operational response. The priority of CwC activities is to ensure that refugees receive the right information in a timely manner, in order to preserve their protection, access to services, well-being, and to prevent fraud and protection risks.

UNHCR pays close attention to the occurrence of rumours by monitoring social media platforms, considering fraud and protection risks that they may generate, especially with the increase of resettlement opportunities. To prevent such risks, UNHCR shares information both proactively and reactively through various communication channels.

Using different communication tools is essential considering that the refugee population in Jordan is diverse in origin, backgrounds and locations and the fact that some messages concern either the entire refugee population or specific groups.