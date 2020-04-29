Jordan + 1 more
Jordan: Common Cash Facility Factsheet : A Partnership for Coordinated Cash Assistance
Attachments
The Common Cash Facility (CCF) is a platform used by UN agencies, NGOs and the Jordanian Government (municipalities) to deliver cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugee and Jordanian households.
The CCF provides a way for members to negotiate with financial service providers as one, and to leverage their cash volume for lower fees and better services. There is no pooling of money: each CCF member opens its own account with the bank or the mobile
UNDERPINNED WITH A FOUNDATION OF TOOLS
Iris authentication for fraud proof withdrawals*
Customized financial tools from financial service providers
Service level agreements in shared contract (single tendering)
Access to hotline troubleshooting (UNHCR and service providers)
Low fees wallet provider to distribute its cash assistance.