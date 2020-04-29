Jordan + 1 more

Jordan: Common Cash Facility Factsheet : A Partnership for Coordinated Cash Assistance

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The Common Cash Facility (CCF) is a platform used by UN agencies, NGOs and the Jordanian Government (municipalities) to deliver cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugee and Jordanian households.

The CCF provides a way for members to negotiate with financial service providers as one, and to leverage their cash volume for lower fees and better services. There is no pooling of money: each CCF member opens its own account with the bank or the mobile

UNDERPINNED WITH A FOUNDATION OF TOOLS

  • Iris authentication for fraud proof withdrawals*

  • Customized financial tools from financial service providers

  • Service level agreements in shared contract (single tendering)

  • Access to hotline troubleshooting (UNHCR and service providers)

  • Low fees wallet provider to distribute its cash assistance.

Related Content