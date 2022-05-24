Jordan: Climate-smart agriculture action plan – Investment opportunities in the agriculture sector’s transition to a climate resilient growth path

This report examines how climate change will place pressure on Jordan’s water resources and adversely affect agricultural production through water scarcity, higher temperatures, and more frequent extreme events. The suitability profile of the key crops currently grown in Jordan will change. Potato suitability will deteriorate, and that of barley and wheat will become more marginal. Olive yields will remain stable, while those of tomatoes and dates are expected to increase. Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) offers opportunities to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change, while promoting continued growth and job creation.

This CSA action plan used quantitative and participatory tools to prioritize investment packages for each of Jordan’s agroecological zones: expansion of date palms and protected vegetables in irrigated parts of the Jordan Valley and highlands, olive production and processing and barley production in rain-fed regions, and small ruminant value chains and Badia restoration in agropastoral areas. At both the farm and aggregated levels, the cost-benefit analysis shows a generally good return on investment for all CSA packages. All the packages also promise to increase water productivity, create jobs in high-value export chains, and benefit farmers and vulnerable populations both directly and indirectly. The aggregated economic profitability of the six packages was estimated based on a combination of the net incremental benefit at the farm level, the annual adoption rate and, the large-scale investment costs beyond the farm level, such as for trainings and equipment for post-harvest storage and processing: and the number of targeted beneficiaries.