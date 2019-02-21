Jordan Basic Needs Working Group – National Level Terms of Reference

1.) Background

The Basic Needs Working Group (WG) at national level exists to provide operational coordination among agencies supporting refugees in Jordan with non-food item and multi-sectoral (i.e. unconditional) cash assistance.

In 2015, the Basic Needs working group took over the function of the Cash Working Group.

Members of the Cash Working Group had identified a need to look beyond the modalities of cash transfers, and create a space for sharing of programmatic best practices and innovations that included but was not limited to standards, joint products and tools, gender, age and diversity applications, and This Terms of Reference (ToR) should be revised annually or as required.

2.) Objectives

a) To define needs-based standards to guide and support agencies active in the refugee response in Jordan;

b) To mitigate against duplication and identify ways of continuously improving complementarity, including inter-sectoral complementarity;

c) To develop evidence-based tools that help inform appeal formulation, project design and prioritisation to best assist the affected population;

d) To guide and facilitate annual planning for appeals and ensure timely reporting against operations (3RP);

e) To connect with and support government-led policy-making structures engaged in the Jordan Response Plan;

f) To provide technical guidance to other sectoral Working Groups.

3.) Outputs a) Advocate that every crisis-affected person facing a similar set of challenges receives the same humanitarian support, irrespective of their location and the agency he/she is supported by. Undertake this advocacy with regular and timely reports including the Basic Needs Dashboard;

b) Deliver planning, reporting and advocacy inputs related to the 3RP process;

c) Advocate for and guide resource mobilisation through relevant mechanisms such as ERF or calls for proposal from donors such as BPRM and ECHO.

d) Develop guidelines, standards and SOPs for the assignation, delivery and monitoring of Basic Needs sector assistance, including seasonal assistance.

e) Ensure effective use of existing referral SOPs (e.g. CP/SGBV, Livelihoods referral pathways) and develop sector specific referral structures while updating existing tools and service mapping.