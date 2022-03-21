Jordan + 1 more
Jordan: Azraq Camp Dashboard (February 2021)
COVID-19 RESPONSE (as of end of February)
14,607 refugees vaccinated (at least one dose)
18,048refugees registered on the MoH platform to be vaccinated
2,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak
57 active cases, 2,115 recovered cases
In-camp vaccination centre operating as of 15 March 2021
Enhanced communication, awareness raising and community outreach on the vaccination programme
Continuous surveillance, monitoring and tracing of positive cases
KEY FACTS & FIGURES
12,029 children currently enrolled in education (76% of children)
12,029 children from KG2 to Grad 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education
349 children (48% female) enroled in MOE- accredited non-formal education
5,080 children benefitting from integrated learning support offered by UNICEF Makani centers
15 schools and 8 KGs
4,209 work permits (appx. 33% of Azraq’s working-age population), including 29% female
1,957 refugees, including 45% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme
5,843 average weekly health consultations
117 shelters were repaired and maintained in February