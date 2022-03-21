Jordan + 1 more

Jordan: Azraq Camp Dashboard (February 2021)

COVID-19 RESPONSE (as of end of February)

  • 14,607 refugees vaccinated (at least one dose)

  • 18,048refugees registered on the MoH platform to be vaccinated

  • 2,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak

  • 57 active cases, 2,115 recovered cases

  • In-camp vaccination centre operating as of 15 March 2021

  • Enhanced communication, awareness raising and community outreach on the vaccination programme

  • Continuous surveillance, monitoring and tracing of positive cases

KEY FACTS & FIGURES

  • 12,029 children currently enrolled in education (76% of children)
    12,029 children from KG2 to Grad 12 (49% female) enrolled in formal education
    349 children (48% female) enroled in MOE- accredited non-formal education
    5,080 children benefitting from integrated learning support offered by UNICEF Makani centers

  • 15 schools and 8 KGs

  • 4,209 work permits (appx. 33% of Azraq’s working-age population), including 29% female

  • 1,957 refugees, including 45% female, engaged in the Incentive-Based Voluneer (IBV) scheme

  • 5,843 average weekly health consultations

  • 117 shelters were repaired and maintained in February

