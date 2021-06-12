Jordan: 2020 UN Country Annual Results Report

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Jordan, we present the 2020 UN Country Annual Results Report on the progress made during the third year of the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (UNSDF) 2018-2022. Through this framework, the UN family aims to enhance opportunities, empower people and strengthen institutions with the overarching goal of leaving no one behind. In partnership with the Government of Jordan, civil society and bilateral partners, the UN has been working to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while supporting the country's priorities under Jordan’s 2025 Vision and National Strategy and other national policies.