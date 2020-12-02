Joint Sectoral GAM Implementation Action Plan 2019-2020 REF - SGFPN

Background

The Gender with Age Marker [GAM] is an online tool which, based on the user’s responses and entries, provides an automatic and objectives-based code calculation (0-4) of the gender and age sensitivity and equality achievements of projects and therefore the overall project quality in contributing to gender equity, updating the previous Inter-Agency Standing Committee [IASC] Gender Marker [GM] and integrating gender with age considerations.

The GAM was developed collaboratively by UN agencies, INGOs and donors after the extensive piloting from 2015 to 2017 in DRC, Jordan and Ukraine. The global roll-out began in September 2018 and the SGFPN, hosted by UNHCR, rolled-out in Jordan December 2018. From the 2019 Humanitarian Planning Cycle, the GAM replaces the previous IASC Gender Marker applied to appeal projects since 2009. It will be also part of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan [3RP] and Jordan Response Plan [JRP]. The GAM codes the submitted projects on a 0-4 scale, based on responses to questions each relating to the key 12 Gender Equality Measures [GEMs].