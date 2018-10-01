JIF: The Syrian refugee crisis is a global crisis: INGOs in Jordan call for the international community to equitably share responsibility

Amman – October 1st – As the UN General Assembly concludes in New York, Jordan’s message to the international community is clear: the Syrian refugee crisis is a global crisis and donors have to shoulder their responsibilities towards host countries. The 61 International NGOs members of the Jordan INGO Forum (JIF) echo this call for stronger international solidarity and responsibility sharing and urge both the Government of Jordan and the international community to follow through on their commitments made in Brussels and London.

“Three years after the much-lauded Jordan Compact, the promise to invest in refugees to boost economic development and opportunities in Jordan has not been met. The hoped-for benefits for Syrians and Jordanians have not fully materialized and the scale of the needs of Syrian refugees remains staggering” said Stef Deutekom, JIF representative at the UN General Assembly.

The government of Jordan has put in place the foundations for turning the crisis into economic opportunities, by providing legal and civil documentation to Syrian refugees, including to tens of thousands more this year, and allowing access to a work permit. This shift of paradigm, recognizing that refugees bring expertise, capacities and opportunities and not only needs, must be acknowledged by all. But it has not yet translated into job creation and inclusive growth for Syrian families. Refugees remain highly vulnerable, dependent on informal work and humanitarian aid.

“Eight years in exile, Syrian families have exhausted their savings and accumulated insurmountable levels of debt just to make ends meet” Deutekom continues “We call on the government to open more sectors in the labour market to Syrian refugees to allow them to formalize their existing work status, as well as create practical, legal pathways for them to register and own businesses. Jordan needs Syrians, especially women and youth, to access work opportunities, create value, spend in the local market and thereby contribute to the economy as the Compact originally intended.”

The plight of refugees is made all the more difficult due to the prevailing economic challenges confronted by Jordan. Amidst broader cost cutting measures, the Government of Jordan reduced subsidies for Syrian refugees’ healthcare, causing medical costs to triple. The introduction of the new policy has immediately increased the pressure on ordinary Syrian refugee families who are already struggling to make ends meet. Refugees are forced to reducing their visit to the doctor, interrupting treatment but also contracting more debts, and cutting spending by sometimes removing children from school or moving to substandard shelters in order to pay for treatment.

“This change is undercutting the progress that Jordan had made in getting Syrian refugees back on their feet. Now they are sliding backward and forced into making heart-breaking decisions” Deutekom alerts “A decent medical coverage of thousands of refugees cannot be regained without additional and long-term funding from the donors’ community”.

Jordanians have demonstrated an immense generosity in hosting refugees from Syria, and from other countries, despite the strain on its economy. The JIF joins Jordan in asking for multi-track efforts in development support and humanitarian assistance. The international support, however, has to be more than just financial. A frank dialogue needs to take place between the government and its donors on the protection issues that Syrian refugees still face.

“The unresolved situation of tens of thousands of Syrians stranded at the berm, and the thousands of refugees held in village 5 of Azraq refugee camp casts a shadow on Jordan’s efforts” concludes Deutekom “The international community should work with government of Jordan to alleviate suffering for this population and continue to improve the quality of asylum – a value that strongly resonates in Jordan”.

press contact: mathilde.vu@jordaningoforum.org