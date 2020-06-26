Japan contributes US$289,319 to UNRWA Jordan in response to the Agency’s COVID-19 Flash Appeal

The Government of Japan contributed US$ 289,319 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan, to support the Agency’s response to COVID-19. This comes as part of a larger contribution of US$ 1,545,454 made by Japan to enable UNRWA for provision of vital pandemic response to Palestine refugees across its five fields of operation.

The contribution allows the Agency to address the emerging health needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Jordan and ensure the continuity of provision of essential health care services to Palestine refugees through 25 UNRWA health centres across the country.

“I strongly hope that this support will contribute to enabling UNRWA in Jordan to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 among Palestine Refugees, through provisions of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This prompt contribution exhibits Japan’s continuous commitment towards supporting Palestine refugees, as expressed in various occasions, most recently by our State Minister Mr. Suzuki Keisuke during the UNRWA Ministerial Pledging Conference on 23 June 2020,” said H.E. Mr. YANAGI Hidenao, Japanese Ambassador to Jordan.

The Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, Mr. Mohammed Adar said, “I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Government of Japan for the generous and timely support.”

“With this generous contribution, the Agency will be able to continue carrying out our operations in health sector during the pandemic to protect health and wellbeing of the Palestine refugee populations,” Mr. Adar added.

The Government of Japan is a dedicated donor to UNRWA, having supported the Agency since 1953. With the enduring support of donors like the Government of Japan, the Agency is able to provide vital services to Palestine refugees across the Middle East in the face of its continuing challenges.

Over the challenging COVID-19 period, UNRWA worked tirelessly to provide a range of critical services to some 2.3 million Palestine refugees, and adjusted its service provision methods to adapt to the new normal situation, and tackle the spread of COVID-19, while making sure its frontline workers are protected and safe.

Background Information:

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget.

UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals. UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.6 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.