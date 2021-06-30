Japan Continues to Support Quality Healthcare in Jordan [EN/AR]

Amman, 29 June 2021 – The Government of Japan and UNOPS launched a new project worth USD 1.9 million funded by the Government of Japan to enhance the operational capacity of the Royal Medical Services (RMS) in response to COVID-19 pandemic, through rehabilitating and equipping three health facilities in the capital city of Amman and the southern regions in Karak and Tafileh. The project is expected to directly benefit around 730,000 Jordanians and Syrian refugees.

The launch of the project follows the successful completion of the previous partnership between the Government of Japan, UNOPS, and the RMS that rehabilitated and equipped the female surgical, pediatric, and renal dialysis facilities in the King Hussein Medical City in Amman.

The Ambassador of Japan to Jordan, H.E. Mr. Shimazaki Kaoru said: “We acknowledge the great importance of RMS’s role in the health sector in Jordan and appreciate its continuous efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope that this project contributes to improving the urgent operational capacity of RMS in order to mitigate negative impacts of serious disease such as COVID-19 and to provide vulnerable people including Syrian refugees with medical services. I would also like to express my appreciation to UNOPS as a valuable partner for implementing several projects to support Jordan.”

The Director-General of the RMS, Brig. General Abdullah Omeish stated: “RMS appreciates the continued support from the Government of Japan that improves our organizational capabilities. The new project, which is extended also to the Southern region, will further improve safety and quality of the health services provided by RMS. I am very proud of the collaboration and friendship with the Japanese government and UNOPS.”

“Building on our long-standing partnerships with the Government of Japan, UNOPS is proud to support the RMS in implementing the much needed health sector initiatives amidst the current extraordinary global health challenges. I am pleased that, together with our partners, UNOPS is able to contribute to strengthening one of Jordan’s key health facilities for the benefit of all,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman.

