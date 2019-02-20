Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: WASH Sector Quarterly Report (October 2018 – December 2018)

This report is produced by the WASH Sector Working Group in Jordan in response to the Syria crisis. It outlines progress in the implementation of projects, and the status of funding over the reporting period. It summarizes achievements and challenges, and highlights anticipated needs for the rest of the year. For the monthly update, please see the Monthly Sec-tor Dashboard at http://scs.raisunhcr.org/2018/wash.aspx

Key achievements

Addressing the WASH needs of Syrian refugee children and their families, as well as vulnerable Jordanian host communities, is one of WASH Sector most urgent and lifesaving intervention in Jordan. Access to clean water, the safe collection and disposal of wastewater and solid waste, as well as the dissemination of key messages protects children and their families from diseases, and protects the environment from contamination.

During 2018, the WASH Sector partners continued to provide effective, sustainable and cost efficient WASH interventions for refugees living in camps and building resiliency in host community while simultaneously meeting emergency WASH demand for first line response in newly-affected areas. In July, UNICEF led the sector in the response to the in-flux of more than 4,500 refugees displaced at the Jaber border in July by installing WASH blocks equipped with hand-washing facilities for all emergency medical and nutrition centers and providing water, mobile latrines, and hygiene kits across the border.

In Za’atari, after four years of planning and design, the construction and operation of the water and wastewater net-works was completed in December 2018 serving all households and reaching 79,000 people, 44,240 of whom are children. The operation of the networks ensures equitable distribution of services; reduces disruption in services; and de-creases the overall operational costs by about 66 per cent. The operation of the networks has also reduced internal trucking by 99 per cent within the camp. Generated wastewater is now collected by the system and pumped to the Za’atari wastewater treatment plant where approximately 85 per cent of generated wastewater is treated.

In Azraq camp, the delivery of WASH services continued to be streamlined by optimizing the day-to-day operation of the 2 boreholes and water network including the operation and maintenance of WASH blocks and more than 300 tap-stands. “The Lead Mother” programme in Azraq camp was scaled up by mobilizing additional 136 mothers and care-givers disseminating key messages on hygiene, water conservation and health amongst women in their community. The cascading approach has had a demonstrated impact on sanitary conditions across the camp, including full elimination of open defecation. It has also cultivated the sense of empowerment and responsibility In Host community, efforts continued to provide support to increase safe water access to vulnerable families in select-ed host community areas through the rehabilitation of existing systems and the connection of several unreached settlements and a hospital to the municipal network, benefitting more than 40,000 people.

In Rukban, treated water was supplied to people at the berm with an average of 1,000 m3/day , equating to 20 liters per person per day. Maintenance of all tapstands supplying water at the Syrian borders was completed and four additional tapstands were installed allocated for the use of females and children in the area.

A comprehensive package of WASH services continued to be provided to 4, 703 people in Informal Tented Settlements (ITSs), reaching an additional 1,183 people in 2018. The package of WASH services included the provision of water storage tanks, 170 mobile sanitation facilities, improved solid waste disposal and dissemination of hygiene messages and kits. This also included the provision of adequate WASH services in Makani centers for more than 3,500 children. In collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, UNICEF updated the water and wastewater vulnerability maps and expanded the criteria to include operation and maintenance indicators, for the first time. The generated maps demonstrate the large disparities in access to water and wastewater services across Jordan and these have been integrated into cross-sectoral vulnerability analyses

By end of the year, $36,876,622 has been received, equating to 70% percent of the total budget requested of $52,519,334