Inter-Sector Working Group, Jordan: WASH Sector Quarterly Report (July 2018 – September 2018)

Key achievements

Focusing on the provision of WASH services to Syrian refugees, the WASH Sector partners continued to provide effective, sustainable and cost efficient WASH interventions for refugees living in camps and building resiliency in host community while simultaneously meeting emergency WASH demand for first line response in newly-affected areas.

In Za’atari refugee camp, progress toward the full operation of the network continued reaching 90% completion. With the partial operation of the network, evidences of cost efficiency in operation is observed during quarter three, where operation of the wastewater network in 7 out of the 12 districts has eliminated the need to transfer wastewater to Akaider WWTP where all wastewater is now treated at the Za’atari WWTP. Also, trucking of wastewater has so far dropped by 80 per cent aiming for complete elimination by the end of 2018. The operation of the water network in District 9 was commenced during the third quarter reaching a total of 14,251 people with access to safe and sustainable water supply through the network. The Sector, lead by UNICEF, has drafted the SWM Strategy for camps in collaboration with the European Union and German Embassy.

In Azraq camp, UNICEF continued providing safe water to water tap stands in Azraq, more than 23,000 jerry cans of 20 litres were distributed across the camp reaching all residents. The distribution took place based on observation and feedback received from the community regarding unclean cans used to carry and store water. A major milestone was also recorded during the reporting period where the new water treatment plant for Borehole 3 in Azraq camp was operated during July ending the need for mixing water prior to distribution and allowing for direct supply to all villages to cope with the increase in temperature during the month and the influx of the additional 422 individuals arriving to the camp from the Northern border.

In Host community, the MoWI finalized the construction works for conveying treated water from a local source through networks to approximately 80,000 people, 54 per cent of which are children, in Der Allah. Once operational, the project will also relief equivalent quantities of water for the use at Northern Governorates. A new water pipeline was also installed in North East BAdia connection a only dialysis hospital in the area to direct water supply. More than 20,000 patient attend the hospital yearly.

In early July, UNICEF adequately responded to more than 4,500 refugees displaced at the Jaber North border by installing WASH blocks equipped with handwashing facilities for all emergency medical and nutrition centres and providing water, mobile latrines, and hygiene kits across the border. The refugees were evacuated shortly after and returned to Syria. At the northeastern border, in Rukban, major maintenance on the borehole was performed increasing the yield to the highest average monthly reached since beginning its operation. More than 1,000 m3/day of treated water is supplied to people at the berm, equating to 23 liters per person per day.

During early September, MoPIC launched the JRP for the year 2019. Instruction on preparation of the JRP 2019 has been altered to include a transitional and lighter version compared to the previous year 2018-2020 (three-year-cycle). While the JRP 2019 is a revision for the sector`s projects with a special focus on prioritizing projects by all actors, the document still included the same key documents: CVA, SVA, Sector Response Plan and PSS. The sector conducted a series of meetings and compiled the 2019 JRP to be submitted to MOPIC by mid-October. MoPIC instructions required a decrease in the budget by 5-10% from last year’s JRP 2018.

During the reporting period, UNICEF entered a partnership with Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), for establishing a WASH innovation hub within the university aiming at developing and implementing pilot designs on interventions and new technologies related to water, sanitation and wastewater treatment, and climate change.

By end of the third quarter, $35,011,384 has been received, equating to 66.66% percent of the total budget requested of $52,519,334.